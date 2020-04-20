|
Kai Alejandro Yagual Betts, beloved son of Amy Nicole Betts and Ademar Yagual Rosales, passed away on Friday morning April 17th, 2020, one day before his 4 month birthday. In his beautiful short life, he impacted many. His large family will always love and remember him. He leaves his maternal grandparents: Whit and Jarre Betts of Bristol; maternal great-grandparents: Wallace Barnes and Barbara Franklin of Bristol and Washington DC. His uncle and aunt: Drew and Amanda Betts and their children Ella Joanna and Maya Lindsay Betts. Great Uncles and Great Aunts Thomas and Melanie Barnes, Derick and Suzanne Betts, Gair and Susan Betts and Bobbie Betts. Paternal grandparents: Alberto Yagual and Jesus Rosales. His aunt and uncles Carmen, Alberto and Edison Yagual. Other family and friends from Ecuador: Estella Yagual and Vidal Amores, Carmen Amores, Daniel Basurto, Dario and Yajaira Amores, Jonathan Amores, Alvaro Amores, Pablo and Mildred Amores and cousins Juliana, Stefano, Fernanda and Jeniffer. Other family members and friends that he affected in his short life include: Tom and Emily Barnes, Joshua and Emily Barnes, Lindsay and Max Wilcox, Elijah and Amory Barnes, Benay Betts and Brendan Contant, Dana and Peter Cipriano, Kari Betts, Gair Gill Betts, Kimberly Betts and fiance Michael Bale, Melissa Betts, Randi and Eaghmon Banks, and all their children. He is also remembered with love by many including Vanessa Biondi, Julie Sayre, Isidro Villao and Rosa Baque to name a few. In addition puppies Luna, Panda, Machete and Gabby. A private funeral will be held at First Congregational Church in Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations in Kai's memory can be made to the Main Street Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol CT 06011-2702. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Betts family. Please visit Kai's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com Kai will forever be in our hearts as he brought much joy and love to all that knew him in the short time that he was with us. You will always be loved. Tu papa y tu mama siempre vamos a amarte y tenerte en nuestros corazones.
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020