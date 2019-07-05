Karlie Anne Ouellette

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Karlie Anne Ouellette, 23, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Karlie was born in Bristol on July 25, 1995, the daughter of Garrett Ouellette and Karoline (Rollins) Lynt. Karlie was a free spirit. She traveled and visited many different places. She always welcomed new friends and greeted everyone with a smile and a giggle. Everyone who knew her knew said she had a glow about her that could brighten up any room.

Besides her parents, she leaves her brothers, Justace and Gage Ouellette; stepfather, Greg Lynt; stepmother, Nadine Ouellette; paternal grandfather, Gary Ouellette; maternal grandparents, Diane and Brent Rollins; stepsister, Azayda Lynt; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Karlie was predeceased by her Gram Tina Ouellette.

Karlie will forever be loved and never forgotten.

Family and friends are welcome to a Celebration of Karlie Anne's Life directly at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Published in The Bristol Press from July 5 to July 6, 2019