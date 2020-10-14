Kathleen (Marion) Frascarelli, 74, of Bristol passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home. She was born on April 30, 1946 in New Britain, daughter of the late John and Zenaida (Gromack) Marion. Cathy was a data processing instructor at Morse School of Business and later retired Aetna. She enjoyed going to the cottage in Madison and was a friend to everyone she met. Most of all she loved her family, specifically her grandchildren. She loved watching them participate in their favorite extracurricular pastimes. Cathy is survived by her daughter Kara Jones and her husband Mark of Burlington; son Todd Frascarelli and his wife Jessica of Stamford; grandchildren Makenzie and Zachary Jones, Ava, Parker and TJ Frascarelli; her beloved dog Lexi; ex-husband George Frascarelli and his wife Laura of Canton and her extended family Liz and Jesse Morin and Richard Shaw, III. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Cemetery, 23 Wells St., New Britain, CT, at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a graveside service will begin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Association
, Lung.org.
