1/1
Kathleen Helen (Norton) Gavin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Helen (Norton) Gavin, 88, of Bristol, widow of John J Gavin Jr., passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Kathleen was born in Concord, N.H. on Feb. 26, 1932, to Patrick and Elizabeth Norton. She was raised on the family dairy farm where she developed her hard work ethic and strong will. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Boston, Mass. Kathleen was a lifelong registered nurse, working many years at Bristol Hospital and volunteering for various organizations. Kathleen and John enjoyed travelling to all of the United States and especially Ireland. She loved tending to her beautiful gardens, was an avid reader, playing cards and Bridge with her friends, music and theater, and cheering on the Red Sox and UCONN Husky Women's Basketball. Kathleen was a long-time parishioner of St. Gregory Church and active in many church functions. Mom treasured her New Hampshire Irish Catholic heritage. Kathleen is survived by her son John J Gavin III and his wife Deborah of Plainville and her son Peter M Gavin and his wife Cathleen of Bristol. She is also survived by her grandchildren John Joseph IV, (Kaitlin), Seth Richard, Noah Gerard, Michael John, (Maria), Jillian Cathleen, (Joseph), and Brendan William, (Matthew), Gavin. Great grandchildren include Peter Bradford, Aurora Megan and Michael John Gavin, Jr. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Lawrence Hojlo and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, Kathleen was predeceased by her sisters Charleen and Maureen, her daughter Judith Ann and granddaughter Megan Cathleen Gavin. For all of the wonderful care, we thank Tyson Belanger and the Shady Oaks family and daughter-in-law Cathleen Gavin. WE LOVE YOU MOM! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Concord, New Hampshire in the Spring when the flowers bloom. Memorial donations may be made to Shady Oaks Assisted Living, 344 Stevens Street, Bristol, CT, 06010, or St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT, 06010. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gavin family. Please visit Kathleen's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved