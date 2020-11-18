Kathleen Helen (Norton) Gavin, 88, of Bristol, widow of John J Gavin Jr., passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Kathleen was born in Concord, N.H. on Feb. 26, 1932, to Patrick and Elizabeth Norton. She was raised on the family dairy farm where she developed her hard work ethic and strong will. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Boston, Mass. Kathleen was a lifelong registered nurse, working many years at Bristol Hospital and volunteering for various organizations. Kathleen and John enjoyed travelling to all of the United States and especially Ireland. She loved tending to her beautiful gardens, was an avid reader, playing cards and Bridge with her friends, music and theater, and cheering on the Red Sox and UCONN Husky Women's Basketball. Kathleen was a long-time parishioner of St. Gregory Church and active in many church functions. Mom treasured her New Hampshire Irish Catholic heritage. Kathleen is survived by her son John J Gavin III and his wife Deborah of Plainville and her son Peter M Gavin and his wife Cathleen of Bristol. She is also survived by her grandchildren John Joseph IV, (Kaitlin), Seth Richard, Noah Gerard, Michael John, (Maria), Jillian Cathleen, (Joseph), and Brendan William, (Matthew), Gavin. Great grandchildren include Peter Bradford, Aurora Megan and Michael John Gavin, Jr. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Lawrence Hojlo and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, Kathleen was predeceased by her sisters Charleen and Maureen, her daughter Judith Ann and granddaughter Megan Cathleen Gavin. For all of the wonderful care, we thank Tyson Belanger and the Shady Oaks family and daughter-in-law Cathleen Gavin. WE LOVE YOU MOM! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Concord, New Hampshire in the Spring when the flowers bloom. Memorial donations may be made to Shady Oaks Assisted Living, 344 Stevens Street, Bristol, CT, 06010, or St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT, 06010. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gavin family. Please visit Kathleen's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.