Kathleen Mary Griffin Smolenski, 91, went home to God peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was with family in her home of almost 60 years. A native of Bristol, Kathleen was born August 10, 1928 to John and Mary Griffin and lived most of her life in Bristol. She was predeceased many years ago by her husband, Anthony John Smolenski, her sister and brothers, Virginia Moriarty, Jack Griffin and Lawrence Griffin, as well as her cousin and dearest friend, Therese Snow. Kathy is survived by her loving son, Rev. Thomas Griffin-Smolenski, SJ, of Los Angeles, her cousin Rita Elliott, and many loving nieces and nephews. Kathleen's spirit of kindness and gentleness touched all those whom she knew. After graduating Bristol High School, Kathleen soon became a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker. When St. Paul High School opened in the late 60's, she was asked to 'help out' in the front office and remained working and thriving there for more than 30 grace-filled years. Kathy, along with her family, was also present at the founding of St. Gregory the Great Church more than 50 years ago. Her faith was especially important to Kathleen and she remained a very active church member until the limitations of age took their toll. Throughout the years, Kathy served on numerous parish committees, was a member of the Rosary Society, taught CCD classes and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was deeply touched when she received the Archbishop's St. Joseph Award for outstanding lifetime service to the Church. Kathleen had the gift of finding great joy in simple things, like her home and garden. She truly appreciated the first spring flowers and loved being active in the Bristol Garden Club. She also loved her travels, particularly visiting Ireland. Yet, Kathy's greatest love was her family. She was especially proud of her son, Fr. Tom, who is a Jesuit priest in the California Province. They both were happy and grateful that he was recently able to be close by, serving at St. Gregory Parish. Her son, family and friends shall miss her deeply, yet we are truly thankful for having her in our lives and rejoice in knowing that she is now in the loving embrace of our God! Funeral services will be private. Once it is possible to publicly gather again, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Kathleen's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020