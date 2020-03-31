|
|
Kathy Sargis Wiegert, 67, of Bristol, beloved wife of Richard C. Wiegert, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Kathy was born in Bristol on May 24, 1952 and was a daughter of the late Sam and Margaret (O'Leary) Sargis. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection for 35 years before retiring. She loved dogs and enjoyed sewing.
In addition to her husband of 35 years, Kathy is survived by two brothers: David Sargis and wife, Peggy of Cromwell, and Randy Sargis of Bristol; sister-in-law: Patty Sargis of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Douglas Sargis. A private entombment will take place in West Cemetery. Memorial services will be held later.
Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Kathy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 31, 2020