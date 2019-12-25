|
|
Kay Read Morrone, Age 80, of Terryville, CT / Oviedo, Florida, passed away Dec. 18th, 2019 peacefully near her home in Orlando, Florida. Kay was born Aug 28th, 1939 in Bristol Hospital to Albert Read and Grace (Chesney) Read of Terryville, CT. Sister to Albert (Sonny) Jr. & Wanda Read. Claire & Constance Blum, Linda Cleaveland, Jim & Leslie Read, and Paul & Pearl Rak. She was a graduate of Terryville HS, class of 1957, a member of the cheerleading squad, and Homecoming Queen. She was a very active member of the Terryville Junior Women's Club in the 1960's & 1970's. She lived an incredibly meaningful Christian life carrying on a family tradition of caring for 30+ foster children in need of love and guidance. A doting mother, Kay is survived by her 6 children and spouses - Susan Golden, Judy Triplett, Daniel Morrone Jr & wife Theresa (Krenicki), Paula Khoenle & husband Jimmy and Joe Morrone & wife Cara Longo, Randi Nystrom & husband Bryan. Kay also had 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held at Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville, CT. on Sat. 12/28/19 at 2:00pm. Calling hours are from 12:00pm - 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, her family requests a donation to St. Judes Hospital or Covenant House in her honor due to her efforts to care for children in need. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019