Mrs. Kazuko (Goeku) Goodwin departed this life on July 2, 2019, while under care at Hospice of Marion County.

Kazuko was born in Okinawa, Japan, and lived there until meeting and marrying her husband, Michael, 49 years ago. Kazuko loved to sew, knit, crochet, do macramé, make tamari balls, do jigsaw puzzles, and try to learn new skills on the internet. She most enjoyed giving her creations away to friends and family.

Kazuko is survived by her husband, Michael and (in the U.S.) brother-in-law, Kevin (Kathy) Goodwin and sisters-in-law, Karen Delaney, Sharon Goodwin, and Betsy Goodwin plus many nieces and nephews. She is also survived (in Japan) by brothers, Choko Goeku, Chosho (Emi) Goeku, Chosei (Kazumi) Goeku, Choken (Junko) Goeku, Chokun (Noriko) Goeku and sisters, Tomiko (Nobuichi) Matayoshi and Hideko (Masioshi) Ikei along with many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes there will be no services and her ashes will be dispersed into the Pacific Ocean at a later date. This is so that she will be able to "touch the two countries I love". Also, per her wishes, no flowers but donations to either the Marion Humane Society or Hospice of Marion County are appreciated. Published in The Bristol Press from July 5 to July 6, 2019