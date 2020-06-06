Kenneth Alan Byrne Sr., 67, ended his 2 yr courageous battle with lung cancer on Friday, May 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Ken was born April 18, 1953 to the late Paul J and Carolyn (Knibbs) Byrne. Ken attended Farmington High School and later married the love of his life Cheryl (Kilduff) Byrne.

Ken was known for his bottomless skills in construction. No matter the task he knew just what to do and how to do it. With this skill set, he and his wife went on to form a business building and selling homes. His passion for hard work rubbed off on his children who started County Wide Mechanical Services, an HVAC and plumbing company where Ken worked for the past 10 years serving a vital role in its day to day operations. Ken spent 10 yrs of his life as a volunteer fireman and EMT with the Tunxis Hose Fire Dept. Those who knew Ken recognized his selflessness in regard to others immediately. Those in need of help or simply a hand need not ask twice. Ken was also an avid bowler and horse shoe player. His love for Nascar was a Sunday ritual. Ken practiced his faith at Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon. The bonds and friendships he formed in all his endeavors ran deep. Ken was a man who was easy to love. His passion for life was matched by his sense of humor, his infectious smile, his ability to bring joy to any situation. Ken was known by many for his loyalty to family and friends, his sincerity and empathy for others, and his love for his Irish heritage.

Ken is remembered by his loving caring wife of 42 years Cheryl, sons, Kenneth Jr and Kim, Christopher and Brandi, grandsons Christopher Jr and Bradley, Nicholas and Desiree Byrne who are anticipating the birth of Ken's first granddaughter in July. His brothers and sisters, Sandy Holinka, Paul Byrne, David Byrne, Judy Sferrazza, Guy Byrne, and Kelly Breton, and their significant others. His brothers in law, John, Kenneth, Gregory and Brian Kilduff, and their significant others, his mother-in-law Josephine Kilduff and many nieces and nephews. Ken is pre-deceased by his father-in-law John Kilduff and step-grandson Alex Fournier. He will also be remembered by all the friends he made throughout his life especially his dear friend Marcel Guilmette.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial to honor Ken's life will be held at a later date due to the Covid 19 regulations.

Donations in Ken's honor can be made to Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Road, Avon, CT 06001.

