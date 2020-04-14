|
Kenneth Peter Vasilko, 81, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Arden Courts of Farmington. He was the beloved husband of Anne (Crowther) Vasilko for almost 50 years until she preceded him in death in 2010. Ken was born in Wallington, New Jersey on July 7, 1938, and was the son of the late Peter and Josephine (Orlowski) Vasilko.
Graduating from Wallington High School, he enlisted in the New Jersey National Guard and served for 8 years. He was employed by Wheels Inc. and retired from TRW/Norththrop Grumman. Ken was also a USSF soccer referee and trainer for over thirty years and worked for the security department at Lake Compounce Theme Park in Bristol, CT for twenty-one seasons. Ken and Anne resided in Burlington, CT for 48 years and loved traveling around the world, visiting over 65 countries and 40 states.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Alisha Vasilko, and a grandson, Aleksander Vasilko, of West Linn, OR; and a sister, Judith Lutkowski, of Walton, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date to be announced at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Ken's wishes were to join his wife in eternity in Ogunquit, Maine in a private burial. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Please visit Kenneth's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 14, 2020