Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Kenneth S. Beck


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kenneth S. Beck Obituary
Kenneth S. Beck, 70, a lifetime resident of Bristol, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Kenneth was born on March 31, 1949, and was the son of the late Stanley and Cecelia (Radzikowsky) Beck. He was a longtime employee of Food Mart, from which he retired. He then worked at CW Resources in New Britain up to the present. In his younger years, Kenny loved to walk everywhere. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed shopping and was always dressed to a tee. He will be dearly missed. Kenneth is survived by his brother: Gerald Beck and his wife Stephanie of Bristol; his two sisters: Lenore Gallagher and her husband Dennis of Bristol, Nancy Blaise and her husband Nelson of New York; and his eight nieces and nephews: Sheri Bianco, Kim Wojewoda, Mary-Christine Bird, Katelynne Caruso, Melissa Shirley, Cindy Godwin, Roger and Stanley Manning. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is predeceased by his brother: Russell Beck. The family would like to thank the staff of Mosaic at Glendale Dr. for the professional and loving care they provided for Kenny. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Wednesday between 8 and 9 AM. Memorial donations may be made to B.A.R.C., 195 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Kenneth's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -