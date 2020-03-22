|
|
Kevin M. Stone, 64, formerly of Bristol, CT, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Kevin was born January 13, 1956, in Bristol, CT, and was predeceased by his parents, Albert (Corkey) and Joan (Ouellette) Stone. Kevin graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1973 and was employed by Stone Painting and Maintenance, a family-run business.
He leaves behind his wife Cyndi, four siblings: Deborah Strelau, Jeffrey Stone, Candy Stone, Brett Stone, his many pets, his nieces and nephews, and many other family members and friends.
Kevin will always be remembered as a remarkable man; he had unlimited generosity and was always willing to help others out. He was loved by everyone that knew him, never let anything get him down, and always spread his happiness to everyone around him. He was a kind, funny, caring, and clever person. He had touched so many lives and he will surely be missed.
Luddy Cremation Care oversees his cremation. A future Celebration of Life will be determined by family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Care Fund of Litchfield Hills Inc.
Published in The Bristol Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020