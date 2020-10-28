1/1
Kevin Thomas Gaski
{ "" }
Kevin Thomas Gaski, age 60, of Bristol, lost his heroic and graceful battle with cancer on Saturday, October 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends at UConn Medical Center, Farmington. A lifelong Bristol resident, Kevin attended Bristol schools before graduating from St. Paul Catholic High School in 1978, and Laboure College in 1981. Kevin then joined the UConn medical team, where he ran the EEG lab for 30 years. Kevin was passionate about his work and empathetic towards his patients and their loved ones. His personal interests included spending time outdoors, whether it be a game of golf or enjoying the Nepaug Reservoir, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Kevin's love of adventure also inspired him to earn his private pilot's license in 1996. When Kevin entered Heaven he was reunited with his parents: Edward and Maureen (McMahon) Gaski; niece: Amanda Gaski; and special friends: Helen Maher, Stubby Chard, and Michael Witkiewicz. Kevin is survived by his brothers: Mark Gaski (Barbara), and Geoffrey Gaski; sisters: Janice Gaski, Debbie Gaski, and Lisa Gaski; 12 nieces and nephews; 15 great nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friends: Russ Hurst, Gordon Washburn, and Michael Miller. Kevin will be remembered as a loyal son, loving brother, special uncle and faithful friend. Like a fine glass of whiskey, he was the master of the Irish goodbye. Kevin dear brother, uncle and friend, your spirit will live on forever in the hearts you left behind. Until we meet again God Bless, Rest in Heavenly peace. Where's the bunny, save us a seat and be good. Kevin's family would like to thank the staff at UConn Medical Center, Mt. Saini, and Sheridan Woods. A special thank you to Dr. Bulsara, Dr. Beaker, and to Navita and Patti for their compassion and Guidance. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11a.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service, from 10 to 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin's honor to Donations Payable to Kendall Woods (Kevin's great niece) P.O. Box 1485 South Windsor, CT 06074 to be used at the Barton Center for Diabetes Education or The UConn Foundation, Attn: Data Services 2390 Alumni Drive Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269- Fund #23476, to be used for education and genomics. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gaski Family. Please visit Kevin's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 27, 2020
Dear Lisa, so sorry for the loss of your brother Kevin. Wishing you comfort and peace. Denita
Denita
Friend
October 28, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
