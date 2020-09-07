Krystyna S. (Muszynski) Janczyk, 96, of Bristol, beloved widow of Jan Janczyk, died on Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at The Pines of Bristol. She was born in Poland on Oct. 25, 1923 to the late Feliks and Wladyslawa (Piotrowska) Muszynski. Krystyna was a lover of gardening and cooking, and her favorite hobby was to go for walks. Above all else, Krystyna enjoyed spending time with her family.
Krystyna is survived by her son: Konrad Janczyk of Bristol and his girlfriend, Regina Keith of West Hartford; daughter: Barbara Kashuba and her husband John Gunning of Plantsville; grandchildren; Alexander Janczyk, Donovan Kashuba, Megan Kashuba, Lisa Nikiforuk, Joel Vogler; great grandson: Terrance Nikiforuk, great granddaughters: Arli and Georgie Page Vogler; step-granddaughters: Grace and Maeve Gunning; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Janczyk family. Please visit Krystyna's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.