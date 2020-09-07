1/1
Krystyna S. (Muszynski) Janczyk
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Krystyna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krystyna S. (Muszynski) Janczyk, 96, of Bristol, beloved widow of Jan Janczyk, died on Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at The Pines of Bristol. She was born in Poland on Oct. 25, 1923 to the late Feliks and Wladyslawa (Piotrowska) Muszynski. Krystyna was a lover of gardening and cooking, and her favorite hobby was to go for walks. Above all else, Krystyna enjoyed spending time with her family.
Krystyna is survived by her son: Konrad Janczyk of Bristol and his girlfriend, Regina Keith of West Hartford; daughter: Barbara Kashuba and her husband John Gunning of Plantsville; grandchildren; Alexander Janczyk, Donovan Kashuba, Megan Kashuba, Lisa Nikiforuk, Joel Vogler; great grandson: Terrance Nikiforuk, great granddaughters: Arli and Georgie Page Vogler; step-granddaughters: Grace and Maeve Gunning; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Janczyk family. Please visit Krystyna's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sep. 7 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved