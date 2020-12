Kurt Norman Kindblom passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Born on Nov. 29, 1971, the son of the late Clinton Arthur Kindblom. Kurt leaves behind his mother Penny Soucy Kindblom, his son and daughter, his sister and her partner and friend, also the mother of his children, his niece and nephew, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kurt lived his life in Bristol and attended schools here. For details please go to www.luddyandpetersonfh.com.