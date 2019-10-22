Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map

Laura (Huszar) Cleary

Add a Memory
Laura (Huszar) Cleary Obituary
Laura (Huszar) Cleary, 74, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on October 19, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.
Laura was born to the late Charles and Eva Huszar of North White Plains, New York on September 4, 1945. She attended public schools in North Castle New York, and in 1963 was a member of the very first graduating class of Valhalla (NY) High School. She received her degree in Medical Technology from Westchester Community College also in Valhalla, and spent many years working in the medical laboratory of John Dempsey Hospital at the UCONN Health Center where she was a beloved and highly regarded medical technologist.
Ms. Cleary lived with her family for many years in Bristol CT, and recently has resided in a care facility in Farmington with her beloved dog Coco, where she was affectionately known as Coco's Mom.
Laura is survived by her daughter Michele Cleary of Canton CT, her sister Mrs. Carol Boos and brother-in-law Charles Boos of Avon, and her niece and nephew Heidi Savino and Scott Boos also of Avon, as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her former husband Hank Cleary of West Hartford.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday (October 25, 2019) between 5 PM and 7 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Private Interment will be in New York at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Laura's memory to the https://www.alz.org. Please visit Laura's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now