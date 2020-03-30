|
|
On July 27, 1929 Lauretta L. Patterson was born near Albany, NY in a small town called Colonie. On March 19, 2020 she passed away in Brewster, Massachusetts.
In 1947 she married Raymond Patterson, a WWII veteran who passed away in 2007.
For over 50 years Lauretta and Raymond made Wolcott, Connecticut their home. She had a career at Liela Dress Company. Lauretta knitted and donated thousands of hats for soldiers in Afghanistan with her friends at the Wolcott Senior Center.
Lauretta leaves behind a son Michael and his wife Latra Patterson of Maine. She enjoyed her grandchildren Shawn and Jon. Her great grandchildren are Dakota and Sydney Patterson.
Published in The Bristol Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020