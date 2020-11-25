Dr. Lawrence Andrew Curtis, 78 years old passed away Nov. 18, 2020, in Salisbury, Md. of complications from diabetes. A former resident of Lewes, Del., he is the son of Phillis (Andrew) and George Walter Curtis who was born in Hartford, graduated from Terryville High School, Terryville, in 1960. He graduated from Nasson College in Maine with his B.A., The University of New Hampshire with his Master's in Zoology and his PHD in Biological Sciences at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del. He retired as a Marine Biology Professor from the University of Delaware. He published over 30 science papers in international journals as well as two books and several poems. He also enjoyed playing the guitar using the fingerpicking technique. He was predeceased by his brother, John Andrew Curtis and his son, Michael Bowker. Surviving are his sister, Tina Sculerati of Burlington, N.J. and his brother, Bruce Curtis of Averill Park, N.Y., 2 nephews, a great niece and dedicated care giver Karen Hubbard. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.