1/1
Dr. Lawrence Andrew Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Lawrence Andrew Curtis, 78 years old passed away Nov. 18, 2020, in Salisbury, Md. of complications from diabetes. A former resident of Lewes, Del., he is the son of Phillis (Andrew) and George Walter Curtis who was born in Hartford, graduated from Terryville High School, Terryville, in 1960. He graduated from Nasson College in Maine with his B.A., The University of New Hampshire with his Master's in Zoology and his PHD in Biological Sciences at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del. He retired as a Marine Biology Professor from the University of Delaware. He published over 30 science papers in international journals as well as two books and several poems. He also enjoyed playing the guitar using the fingerpicking technique. He was predeceased by his brother, John Andrew Curtis and his son, Michael Bowker. Surviving are his sister, Tina Sculerati of Burlington, N.J. and his brother, Bruce Curtis of Averill Park, N.Y., 2 nephews, a great niece and dedicated care giver Karen Hubbard. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved