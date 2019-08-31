|
Lawrence Johnson, 79, of Bristol, passed peacefully early Friday morning, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He was the devoted companion of Connie Schulz. Larry was born on Aug. 14, 1940, in McPherson, Kan., son of the late Donovan LeRoy Johnson and Effie Maxine (Hyson) Johnson. He was a 1958 graduate of Boulder High School, Boulder, Colo.; attended Cameron College in Lawton, Okla., where he received his bachelor degree in music brass performance and played the trumpet. He attended Phillips Graduate Seminary in Enid, Okla., where he acquired his masters of divinity.
Larry also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross. Larry lived for many years in Southern California and was retired as director of hospital chaplains and came to Bristol two years ago. Currently, he served as a chaplain in the Civil Air Patrol out of Plainville, with the rank of captain. Larry also enjoyed acting with many area theater groups. He attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Forestville and sang in their choir.
He leaves his loving family, Connie Schulz, Joyce Pullen, Glen Schulz, and Rebecca and Philip Resendes, and is survived by his children, Paul, Susan, Angela, Amy, and Michael Johnson, and grandchildren, including Hillary Johnson, who lived with him for a while. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Eugene Johnson, who passed in 2003.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, between 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A service will follow and military honors will be accorded at the conclusion. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville, is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Larry's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019