Lendal Lloyd Landeen, Sr., 71, of Bristol, Passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1949, in Caribou, ME, a son of the late Lloyd and Maxine (Cochran) Landeen. Lenny retired from General Electric as a tool & die maker after over 30 successful years. He was the most thoughtful, loving, and simple man in the world. His life's joy was spending time with his daughter, son, and grandchildren...and cruising in his Mustang convertible! Anyone who knew Lenny knew they had a friend, anytime, anywhere. Lendal is survived by his son, Lenny L. Landeen, Jr. and his wife Kimberlee of Bristol; daughter Lisa Daniels and her husband Lenny of GA; grandchildren Emily Gonzalez, Alison Landeen, Zachary Daniels, Chase Daniels, Gabby Laviero and Lindsay Laviero; great-grandchildren Kaylie, Cameron and Elliott; "Favorite Sister" Brenda Perron of Bristol; brothers Doug Landeen and his wife Bettyjean of SC, Dale Landeen and his wife Laurie of Bristol, Brent Landeen of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Lendal is survived by his brother Stephen Landeen. Services will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org.
