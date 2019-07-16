Services O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc. 24 Lincoln Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-7116 Leo Albert Pare

Leo Albert Pare, Sr., 89, of Bristol, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving children.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1929, in Bristol, son of the late Gideon and Alice (Garneau) Pare. Leo was a loving husband to his late wife of 55 years, Edna R. (Usher) Pare. He worked as a setup person for the former New Departure for many years before he retired in 1988. Leo loved riding his motorcycle around town and on long trips. He was an accomplished woodworker and made many beautiful pieces over the years using his skills and ultimately passing his skill to his own son, which made him very proud. Leo liked to paint small ceramic nick-knacks and share his artwork with his family and many friends. He loved being with his grand-dogs, Gracie, Gizmo and Sawyer. He was quick with a laugh and a snappy comeback. Leo loved watching the NY Yankees and the NE Patriots. He was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. Leo was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Deborah A. Breton, Patricia A. Pare, Leo A. Pare, Jr. and his wife, Cherie, all of Bristol; grandsons, Peter Morrone and his wife, Stephanie, of Plainville, Anthony Morrone of Plymouth, Joshua Pare of Calif., Jonathan Pare and his wife, Kacey, of Ky.; a beautiful great-granddaughter, Kynlee Rae Pare of Ky.; sisters, Lorraine Sherman and Mary "Julie" Strout both of Bristol; brother, Willie and his wife, Iris, of Fla.; brother-in-laws, James Usher and his wife, Linda, Ronald Usher and his wife, Cynthia; sister-in-laws, Grace Cloutier, Hazel Wilson, Carole Parenti and her husband, Gary, Barbara Usher and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, Leo was predeceased by his brother, Robert Pare; sister, Claire Galleger and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m., until a service begins at 10:30 a.m., at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A burial at will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , https://www.cancer.org. To leave an online message of condolence, visit Leo's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. Published in The Bristol Press from July 16 to July 17, 2019