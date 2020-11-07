Leo Loren passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 30, 2020 He retired from Acme Monaco Corporation in 2012. Leo leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Lucille Belden Loren, his stepson Michael Hamilton and fiancé Maryellen, his grandchildren Michael Hamilton and his wife Alyssa, Margaux Hamilton and Mark Hamilton, great grandson Max Hamilton and sister-in law Marge Finn and her husband Arnie, along with several nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be made at a later date. Donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
in memory of Leo Loren.