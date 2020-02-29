|
Plainfield- Leon Joseph Couture, 76, passed away on Feb 24, 2020 surrounded by his family in Stuart, FL.
Leon was born in Bristol, CT on April 15, 1943, son to the late Angelina (Bernier) and Adelmore Couture. He is married to his loving wife Sally Ann (Walas) Couture who survives him. They were married on May 30, 1981.
Leon served his country honorably, within the US Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War and later became a police officer with the Washington DC Metro Police Department. Leon was a dedicated officer and was shot while attempting to stop an armed bank robbery while off duty. Leon was an avid golfer and before moving to Florida he was a member at Pautipaug CC and the Norwich Golf Course.
In addition to his wife Sally, Leon is survived by his sons Lee Couture and wife Susan, Neal Couture; brothers Henry Couture and wife Judy, Gerard Couture and wife Mary Lou; sister Alice Szyszkowski, sister in law Barbara Couture; brother's in law Ray Simard and Joseph Zappone; grandchildren Tyler and Logan Couture.
He is predeceased by his brother Paul Couture, sister Yvette Simard and Jeanette Zappone, and brother in law Hank Szyskzowski.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 4:00PM – 7:00PM on Wed March 4th at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT. A graveside service and burial, with military honors, will be held on March 5th at 10:00AM within the CT Veterans Cemetery 317 Bow Lane in Middletown, CT. There will be a service held in Stuart, FL at a later date. For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice 1201 Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 29, 2020