Leonard M. Nowak Sr.
Leonard M. Nowak, Sr., 93, of West Hartford, husband of the late Jean C. (Pileski) Nowak and former Hartford and West Hartford resident, died on Friday (August 21, 2020) at LiveWell , Plantsville. Leonard was born May 18, 1927 in Piotrkow, Trybunalski, Poland and was a son of the late Marion and Leokadia (Szymaniska) Nowak. He served with the U.S. Army during World War II and prior to retiring he was employed with the Carpenter Union Local 43. Leonard is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Leonard M. Jr. and Janice Nowak and Marek S. Nowak all of Bristol; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Leokadia and Anthony Cheng of Sugarland, TX, Barbara Nowak, Mary and Philip Barlowski, and Natalie Wentland all of Bristol; eight grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, and Molly Wentland, Cassie Nowak-Boucher, Nicole Rivera-Drouin, and Leandra, Brianna, and Aaron Cheng; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Leonard, was predeceased by two sons-in-law, Scott Wentland and Richard Girardin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (August 26, 2020) at 10:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonard's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Nowak family. Please visit Leonard's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
