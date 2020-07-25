1/1
Leonarda "Lee" (Rittle) Smarkus
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonarda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonarda (Rittle) "Lee" Smarkus, 95, of Bristol, widow of Stanley L. Smarkus, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home. Lee was born in Shenandoah, PA on July 27, 1925 and was the only child of the late Alfred and Victoria (Kowalski) Rittle. She was a longtime Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School. She worked for New Departure for 31 years before retiring in 1985 and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Bristol. She loved gardening, travel, and spending time with her grandsons. Lee is survived by a son: David Smarkus and wife, Lori Jean, of Bristol; a daughter: Allison McGowan and husband, Darren, of Bristol; and three grandchildren: Craig Smarkus, and Colin and Griffin McGowan. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jerilyn Smarkus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10 at St Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic High School Development Fund, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Always Best Care of Greater Bristol along with Bristol Hospital Hospice for all the wonderful care they provided to Lee. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Lee's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Joseph Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Burial
St Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved