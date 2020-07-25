Leonarda (Rittle) "Lee" Smarkus, 95, of Bristol, widow of Stanley L. Smarkus, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home. Lee was born in Shenandoah, PA on July 27, 1925 and was the only child of the late Alfred and Victoria (Kowalski) Rittle. She was a longtime Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol High School. She worked for New Departure for 31 years before retiring in 1985 and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Bristol. She loved gardening, travel, and spending time with her grandsons. Lee is survived by a son: David Smarkus and wife, Lori Jean, of Bristol; a daughter: Allison McGowan and husband, Darren, of Bristol; and three grandchildren: Craig Smarkus, and Colin and Griffin McGowan. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jerilyn Smarkus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10 at St Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic High School Development Fund, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Always Best Care of Greater Bristol along with Bristol Hospital Hospice for all the wonderful care they provided to Lee. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Lee's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.