Leslie C. "Les" Johnson
1952 - 2020
Leslie C. ""Les"" Johnson, 67, of Bristol passed unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was the husband of Kathy (Careb) Johnson. Les was born in Bristol on September 22, 1952 a son of the late Carl H. and Jeannine (Neveu) Johnson and was a lifelong resident. Les was a peacetime veteran serving with the U.S. Marine Corps, a pipefitter for Asbestos Workers Local #33 and owned Johnson Landscaping which he truly enjoyed. Besides his wife Kathy, Les leaves his 3 beloved rescue dogs, Bubba, Chloe and Piper; his sister Mae Trask and her husband Michael; mother-in-law Constance Careb and sister-in-law Dorothy Singleton; and several nieces and nephews. Services are private. Memorial contributions are requested to be directed to Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 (www.arfct.org). The O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Les' memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 4, 2020.
