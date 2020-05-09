|
Lillian Robins Baba, 99 , beloved wife of 50 years to the late Dikron O. Baba passed away peacefully in her sleep March 31,2020. Lillian was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan Canada November 27, 1920 to Samuel And Mabel George Robins and was the oldest of seven children. She is survived by her daughter Susan Karwoski & husband Daniel from Hyannis, MA with whom she made her home; son Richard & wife Patricia Terryville, CT 4 Wonderful grandchildren Kara O'Neil, Christopher Karwoski, Shannon Gomez & Eric Baba; 10 precious great grandchildren Scarlett, Harper, Colin, Declan, Zoey, Derek, Jack, Ryan, Lyla and newborn Eva Mae! Lilly, affectionately called by her family leaves behind her very caring sister Margaret Stewart Beach, North Battleford Sask. Canada and many nieces and nephews. Mom worked for over 35 years for the Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. and was a member of the First Congregational Church Bristol. She was Past Matron of Olivet Chapter # 29 Order of Eastern Star Bristol & a champion duck pin bowler, bowling well into her 80's, and rooted for the NY Yankees and UConn Huskies. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family!
A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date. Happy Mother's Day in Heaven!
Published in The Bristol Press on May 9, 2020