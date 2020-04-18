|
|
Lillian E. Parker (St. Pierre), 95, of Broad Brook, CT died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Fox Hill Center, Vernon, CT. She was born in Waterville, ME, July 25, 1924, daughter of the late Arthur and Elise St. Pierre. She moved to Hartford at the age of 18 and in 1946 married Joseph Parker, also from Maine. Lillian was a resident of Hartford, Manchester, South Windsor and Broad Brook. Prior to retiring she was employed at Aetna for over 30 years. She started out on the "house wife" shift, later attaining the position of supervisor of the records department. Lillian had many talents which included drawing, crocheting, and cooking to name a few. She really enjoyed playing board games, cards and her stash of pennies from playing society dice was a testimony to her competitiveness. She loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots and UConn basketball games. Family was everything to Lillian, relishing the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Affectionately known as Mémère, she was also extremely loving and supportive. She is survived by her four sons, Thomas (Judy) Parker, Naples, FL and Wethersfield, Gregory (Debra) Parker, Berlin, Gary (Diane) Parker, Bristol, Wayne Parker and Laura Mullane, Quincy, MA; four daughters, Joanne Parker (Sister Luke SJC), Middletown, RI, Paulette Corbin, Broad Brook, Carol (Mark) Thompson, Ellington, and Connie (Robert) Capone, East Windsor; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 5 great, great grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and friends. Lillian was a member of St. Marianne Cope Parish and participated in their prayer shawl ministry. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, 7 brothers, and 2 sisters. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester will be handling the arrangements. There will be no calling hours, and a Catholic burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In memory of Lillian, a donation to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, 7 Restmere Terrace, Middletown, RI, 02842 is welcomed. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 18, 2020