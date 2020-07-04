Linda A. Berube, 76, passed away March 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on April 26, 1943 in Portland, ME to Irene and George Richards. Linda married the love of her life, Richard Berube, on November 28, 1959.

After raising their 3 children in Terryville, they moved to Madeira Beach, FL in 1989 where they began another chapter in their lives. They traveled and met many friends who they enjoyed spending lots of time with. Linda worked in a school cafeteria where she made so many friends and just loved being with all the children. One thing she made sure of was that no child would go without a breakfast or lunch, she would always make sure of that. She had a big heart.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Richard, her sister Doris, sons Richard and Michael of Thomaston, and her daughter Brenda and husband John Griffin of Terryville, grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Kelsey, Nichole, Tanya and Jared, 7 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. A special thank you to her niece Donna who helped take care.

Please join us in the celebration of her life on Saturday July 11, 2020, at St. Ann's Church on West St in Bristol, CT at 10 a.m. We will then be going to St. Joseph's Cemetery immediately after Mass. Gathering after at the Polish Club on Makara St in Terryville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store