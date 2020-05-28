|
|
Linda Dubois, 66, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sheriden Woods from complications with cancer. Born on February 1, 1954 to the late Jean and Rose (Plourde) Dubois, she was a lifelong Bristol resident. She was a fun-loving, caring woman, often giving of herself to those around her. She gave years of her life to running and operating the kitchen and gift shop at The Shrine of Lordes in Litchfield, CT. Her boisterous laugh and abundant generosity made her an easy friend to talk to. She loved her nieces and nephews unconditionally, always looking to spend time with them. She was endearingly known as Tante Lynn. Linda enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, crafting and was often the one behind the camera taking pictures of her family. A loyal and devoted woman, Linda worked 26 years at Connecticut Spring before attending Lincoln College where she earned a degree in medical coding and worked at The Hospital of Central Connecticut.
Linda is survived by her devoted brother: Norman Dubois and his wife Lucille of Bristol; goddaughter: Christine Krevalin of Bristol; godson: Michael Dubois of Farmington; nieces: Laura Wyzykowski and her husband Andy of East Hampton, Danielle Lamothe and her husband Doug of Plainville; and nephews: Jay Dubois and his wife Carrie of Winsted, Stephen Dubois of Collinsville; and numerous great nieces, nephews and friends. Linda was predeceased by her eldest brother: Roger Dubois.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Dubois family. Please visit Linda's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 28, 2020