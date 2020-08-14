Linda (Robertson) Mitchell passed away on August 11, 2020 after a very long, hard battle with cancer. She was born September 21, 1946 to the late John and Dorothy (Ronaghan) Robertson. Linda lived in Terryville for many years where she raised her family before eventually moving back to Bristol where she spent the remainder of her life. She is survived by her three children, Kurt and his wife Peggy Mitchell of Bingham Maine, Sherri and her husband Keith Brault of Bristol and Jodi and her husband Darrin Witham of Terryville. Linda also leaves behind her brother John Robertson of Arvada Colorado, her beloved twin sister and (womb mate) Lana and (Buzz) Bissonette of Plainville, sister Shirley and (Len) Tirrell of Clermont, Florida and was predeceased by her sister Joan and (Ted) Plawecki of Burlington along with many nieces and nephews that were very special to her. She adored and cherished her grandchildren above everything. She leaves behind her grandson Tyler Witham and (Kaylyn Motta) of Terryville, her granddaughter Makenzie Oakes and husband Stephen Oakes Jr. of Terryville, granddaughter Shelby Mitchell of Barre Vermont and Shannon Mitchell of Winsted. Linda also leaves behind her best buddy and great grandson Brody Brault of Bristol. She spent her days with him playing games, baseball and basketball as well as keeping each other smiling. They were the best of friends. She also leaves her newest great granddaughter of 5 months Oaklynn Oakes of Terryville whom she cherished the little time they were able to spend together. Our family will be sure to keep all the memories alive so she can grow up knowing just how loved she was by her G.G. She was truly proud of all of her grandchildren, they were her world. She was also so grateful for the wonderful friends she had made in her apartment building as well. Linda has always been our angel. She has finally been given her beautiful wings she so greatly deserves to fly away from this world and away from all her pain. She was our rock and will be missed beyond words. She is so loved, until we meet again. Services will be private.

