Linda P. (Celani) Elf, 73, of Bristol, beloved wife of Thomas A. Elf, died on Thursday (October 8, 2020) at Bristol Hospital.
Linda was born on August 27, 1947 in Providence, RI and was a daughter of the late Peter and Lillian (Turner) Celani. She was raised in Cranston, Rhode Island and later moved to Bristol. In her early years she worked as an operating room nurse before leaving to raise her family. She was at her best working with small children in daycare and also caring for several children in her own home. She loved reading, doing puzzles, music, and was a fan of historical non-fiction. She was an avid square-dancer when she was younger, and her health was good. A long-term breast cancer survivor, Linda was a strong independent woman raising five young daughters as a single mom when she met the love of her life, Tom.
In addition to her beloved husband, Linda is survived by her five daughters: Lynn Piacentini of Palm Bay, Florida, Laurie Funk and her husband Bryan of Bristol, Lisa Crowley and her husband Patrick of Bristol, Christina Roy and her husband Raymond of Plainville, Carie Schwarzmann of Terryville; her step-son: Steven Elf and his wife, Ceynnon of Bristol; her three brothers: Lawrence and Stephen Celani Cranston, RI, and Richard Celani and his wife Karen of St. Petersburg, FL; eight grandchildren: Benjamin, Katherine, and Daniel Funk, Logan Crowley, Alyssa and Emily Roy, Amaya Villone, and Nathan Tedesco; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (October 15, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Wednesday between 6 and 8 PM. Please adhere to CDC guidelines with regards to wearing masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative, 185 Main St., New Britain, CT 06051, or to Susan G. Komen, PO Box 127 Waban, MA 02468. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elf family. Please visit Linda's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.