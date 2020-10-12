1/1
Linda P. (Celani) Elf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda P. (Celani) Elf, 73, of Bristol, beloved wife of Thomas A. Elf, died on Thursday (October 8, 2020) at Bristol Hospital.
Linda was born on August 27, 1947 in Providence, RI and was a daughter of the late Peter and Lillian (Turner) Celani. She was raised in Cranston, Rhode Island and later moved to Bristol. In her early years she worked as an operating room nurse before leaving to raise her family. She was at her best working with small children in daycare and also caring for several children in her own home. She loved reading, doing puzzles, music, and was a fan of historical non-fiction. She was an avid square-dancer when she was younger, and her health was good. A long-term breast cancer survivor, Linda was a strong independent woman raising five young daughters as a single mom when she met the love of her life, Tom.
In addition to her beloved husband, Linda is survived by her five daughters: Lynn Piacentini of Palm Bay, Florida, Laurie Funk and her husband Bryan of Bristol, Lisa Crowley and her husband Patrick of Bristol, Christina Roy and her husband Raymond of Plainville, Carie Schwarzmann of Terryville; her step-son: Steven Elf and his wife, Ceynnon of Bristol; her three brothers: Lawrence and Stephen Celani Cranston, RI, and Richard Celani and his wife Karen of St. Petersburg, FL; eight grandchildren: Benjamin, Katherine, and Daniel Funk, Logan Crowley, Alyssa and Emily Roy, Amaya Villone, and Nathan Tedesco; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (October 15, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Wednesday between 6 and 8 PM. Please adhere to CDC guidelines with regards to wearing masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative, 185 Main St., New Britain, CT 06051, or to Susan G. Komen, PO Box 127 Waban, MA 02468. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elf family. Please visit Linda's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved