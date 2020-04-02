Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Linda (Spirito) Spinelli


1959 - 2020
Linda (Spirito) Spinelli Obituary
Linda (Spirito) Spinelli, 60, of Farmington, beloved wife of John J. Spinelli for 32 years, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Hartford, September 15, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Dorothy (Peak) Spirito, Sr. Besides her husband, Linda is survived by her children, Shaina Spinelli (Craig Hitchcock), Christopher Spinelli and Brendin Spinelli (Brittney Wright). Along with being a loving mother and wife, she was a remarkable grandmother to Harlee Sage Hitchcock and Marilyn Sage Hitchcock whom she lived for. She also leaves her four brothers and her in-laws, James and Donna Spinelli.
Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday, April 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 2, 2020
