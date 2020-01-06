|
Lisa (Alecia) Monico O'Donnell passed away on December 29, 2019 after several years of fiercely yet most gracefully battling multiple sclerosis. In addition to her husband, Tom O'Donnell, she is survived by her son Kevin, his wife Kelly Rose, her daughter Kelly Jane O'Donnell, and her siblings Marsha, Ty, and Spec. Over the years, Lisa led two unique, beautiful lives – a memorable journey on the east coast that her Bristol family, friends, and relatives enjoyed, participated in, and witnessed, and another incredible life in CA/CO for forty plus years which was also full of adventure and included countless friends, colleagues, and loving family. The wonderment of it all was that regardless of where she was or when it was, she continued to echo, "It's a wonderful life." As a woman of substance, Lisa is most noted for having the uncanny ability to be a positive and powerful influence in the lives of others. As a 1970 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, those who knew her will undoubtedly remember this about her. Always so humble, she never recognized this ability and marveled at those who so willingly remained by her side throughout her life. Amazingly, after being diagnosed with MS, she simply chose to gather strength from her struggle, in order to continue to spread joy to those she loved. Deservedly, Lisa was a recipient of priceless gifts as well. On behalf of Lisa, we thank her forever friends...Bob McCabe for keeping it real-normalcy; Bill Witkiewicz for his wisdom; Doug Holden for his honesty; Ted Ancher for his idealism; RJ Carpenter for his sentiments; and George LaPlante for his resiliency in being there in the beginning, the middle, and the end. The girls – Kathy Norton for unwavering/unconditional support. Suzanne Kolsun for laughter and timelessness; Cathy Love for her trustworthiness and loyalty, and Pat Jandreau for exuding the genuineness, selflessness, and beauty of true friendship. Lisa cherished her friendships above all else. All of her nieces and nephews here on the east coast will remember the endless times aunty Lisa showed up for birthdays, graduations, weddings, holidays and the births of the next generation to come. Ashley, Alecia, Tony, Erica, Brittany and Taylor are fortunate for the countless memories that include Lisa in their lives. The spouses of her siblings – David Testa, Kathy Monico, and Maryjane Monico will never run out of the blessings she bestowed upon them as well. In addition, she leaves behind many cousins who account for countless priceless childhood memories. And yes, there were endless years of educational accomplishments and earned degrees; there were careers and events and accolades that could be mentioned, but they attest to what she did, not to who she was, which simply comes down to this – Lisa was amazing! She was a loving wife, mother, sister, teacher, and friend. She touched the lives of many whose lives will never be the same without her in it!
Published in The Bristol Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020