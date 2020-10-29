Lisa Harlow, 52, of Bristol passed away peacefully Monday evening, October 26, 2020 after her courageous 8 year battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born in New Britain on October 9, 1968 the daughter of Antoinette (Ciesienski) Harlow-Gilbert of Bristol and the late Russell Harlow. Lisa cherished her three children Kayla, Tyler, and Ryan Stickels. She also leaves her sister Lori Harlow, her extended family, and her many, many devoted friends. Lisa's world revolved around her children. She was their mother, their father and best friend. Nothing gave her greater joy than sitting at a baseball game watching her boys play and attending Kayla's dance recitals. As she battled cancer, she persevered never missing the important moments in their lives that they will cherish in their memories forever. She was everyone's best friend, worst enemy and biggest supporter when they needed her. Lisa was the life of the party and brought fun (and wine) wherever she went. She was feisty, unfiltered, generous and loving. Lisa was everything to everyone. Relatives and close friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Lisa at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church in Bristol. Masks are required and social distancing will be the protocol to keep everyone safe. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Amy's Angels, 90 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT 06089, or online at www.amysangels.org.
Kayla, Tyler and Ryan would like to thank Amy's Angels and the Fiondella Family for their support during this difficult time. They also wish to thank Tom O'Brien and O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville for their generosity. To leave an online message of condolence, share a lasting memory or photo, you are encouraged to visit Lisa's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.