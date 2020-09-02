1/1
Lisa May (Korytkowski) Michaud
1975 - 2020
Lisa May (Korytkowski) Michaud, 45, of Bristol, died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Lisa was born in Bristol on February 10, 1975 and was a daughter of Lois (Baker) Korytkowski of Bristol and the late John "Jack" Korytkowski, Jr. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended Mary A. Callan, Greene Hills, and Memorial Boulevard Schools and was a graduate of Bristol Central High School Class of 1993 where she played volleyball for all four years. She worked for Whiz Kids Day Care of 18 years. She enjoyed taking dance lessons and had a passion for cooking. In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her two children who she lived for: Kevin David Michaud and Lexi May Michaud of Bristol; their father, Kevin J. Michaud; and her mother-in-law: Judy Michaud of Bristol. She was predeceased by her father, Jack, and her brother, David Korytkowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Lisa's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
September 2, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
