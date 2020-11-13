1/1
Lois (Bachman) Kelly
Lois (Bachman) Kelly, 85, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford, Lois was the only child of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Perry) Bachman. She was a longtime Bristol resident. Lois graduated from Bristol High and St Mary's School of Nursing in Waterbury before working several years as a RN at the Bristol Hospital and finished her career as a Visiting Nurse with the Bristol VNA. Lois loved to travel with her church group and friends, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her 4 grandchildren. She was an avid fan of UCONN Basketball and would watch every game donning her UCONN sweatshirt. Lois was a longtime parishioner at St. Gregory Parish in Bristol. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Kelly Jr. and survived by her son, David Kelly (Paula), daughter, Kathleen Goehring (Robert), son, Kevin Kelly. Lois leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Taylor, Joshua, Trevor, and Emma. Lois will be remembered as an amazing mom, Nana, and friend who always put everyone else before herself. She was the most giving, kind, and compassionate person. She will be missed deeply! A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelly family. Please visit Lois' memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
