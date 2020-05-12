|
Lois Marie Smith passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, on her 90th birthday at Bristol Hospital. She was the widow of Alfred E. Smith of Terryville. She was born in Bristol to Sarah (Shores) and Harold Draper. She was one of nine children. The last surviving sibling, Joan Stempien, was her lifelong best friend. Her siblings that predeceased her were Harold, Richard, William, Robert, Marian, Rosemary and Ruth. Lois worked for a lawyer in Bristol for 3 years after graduating from high school then she was busy raising her family. When all her children were in school, she worked in the cafeteria at Harry S. Fisher Middle School eventually becoming the head of all cafeteria personnel and worked at Terryville High School. She then became the secretary for Immaculate Conception Church Parish for 18 years before her retirement. She is survived by all 7 of her children – Craig and his wife Irene of Boca Raton, FL; Cheryl and her husband Michael Mailhot of Vernon, CT; Scott and his wife Valerie of Silver Springs, FL; Randy and his husband Tom of Waterbury, CT; Theodore (Ted) and his wife Roxane of Terryville, CT; David and his wife Diana of Terryville, CT and George and his wife Virginia (Jen) of Terryville, CT. She is also survived by 12 grand-children – Shannon, Keith, Amber, Sabrina, Jason, Zachary, Ashley, Chelsea, Sarah, Allison, Jack and Rachel. 4 grand-children predeceased her – Jessica, Nicholas, Michael and Crystal. 10 great grand-children – Jonathan, Brittany, Natasha, Audriana, Thomas, Gavin, Jake, Kaylee, Kayden and Sam. 4 great-great grand-children – Michael, Ethan Gianni and Elizabeth. Lois's family would like to thank the staff at The Pines for taking such good care of her over the past few years. They treated her like family which was greatly appreciated. Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. A memorial mass will be held at a time to be announced. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in her memory. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on May 12, 2020