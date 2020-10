Loni Dee (Badenhop) O'Donnell, 61, of Bristol, fiancé of Michael Macri, died on Wednesday, October21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Loni was born in Napoleon, OH on April 24, 1959 andwas a daughter of the late Orville and Colleen (Wagner) Badenhop.Loni was raised in Bristol and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. She was amember of Smut Truckers and the New England Van Council for many years and loved her vanningfamily. She was the best friend anyone could ask for. Loni enjoyed camping, the outdoors and hergames.In addition to her fiancé, Loni is survived by her three brothers: Dennis Badenhop and his wife Cynthiaof Torrington, Randy Badenhop and his wife Sandy of Bristol, Kevin Badenhop and his wife Rose ofBristol; her two sisters: Marsha Tripp of Bristol, Tami Benvenuto and her husband Paul of Bristol; herten nieces and nephews; lots of great nieces and nephews; and two great great nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church,154 Meadow Street, Bristol. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the church prior tothe service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to servethe Badenhop family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Attn: Tuition Fund 154Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010 or Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift ProcessingAdministrator 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.Please visit Loni's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.