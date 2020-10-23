1/1
Loni Dee (Badenhop) O'Donnell
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loni Dee (Badenhop) O'Donnell, 61, of Bristol, fiancé of Michael Macri, died on Wednesday, October
21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Loni was born in Napoleon, OH on April 24, 1959 and
was a daughter of the late Orville and Colleen (Wagner) Badenhop.
Loni was raised in Bristol and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. She was a
member of Smut Truckers and the New England Van Council for many years and loved her vanning
family. She was the best friend anyone could ask for. Loni enjoyed camping, the outdoors and her
games.
In addition to her fiancé, Loni is survived by her three brothers: Dennis Badenhop and his wife Cynthia
of Torrington, Randy Badenhop and his wife Sandy of Bristol, Kevin Badenhop and his wife Rose of
Bristol; her two sisters: Marsha Tripp of Bristol, Tami Benvenuto and her husband Paul of Bristol; her
ten nieces and nephews; lots of great nieces and nephews; and two great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church,
154 Meadow Street, Bristol. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the church prior to
the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve
the Badenhop family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Attn: Tuition Fund 154
Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010 or Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing
Administrator 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Please visit Loni's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved