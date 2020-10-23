Loni Dee (Badenhop) O'Donnell, 61, of Bristol, fiancé of Michael Macri, died on Wednesday, October
21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Loni was born in Napoleon, OH on April 24, 1959 and
was a daughter of the late Orville and Colleen (Wagner) Badenhop.
Loni was raised in Bristol and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. She was a
member of Smut Truckers and the New England Van Council for many years and loved her vanning
family. She was the best friend anyone could ask for. Loni enjoyed camping, the outdoors and her
games.
In addition to her fiancé, Loni is survived by her three brothers: Dennis Badenhop and his wife Cynthia
of Torrington, Randy Badenhop and his wife Sandy of Bristol, Kevin Badenhop and his wife Rose of
Bristol; her two sisters: Marsha Tripp of Bristol, Tami Benvenuto and her husband Paul of Bristol; her
ten nieces and nephews; lots of great nieces and nephews; and two great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church,
154 Meadow Street, Bristol. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the church prior to
the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve
the Badenhop family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Attn: Tuition Fund 154
Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010 or Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing
Administrator 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Please visit Loni's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.