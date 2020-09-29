Lora (Bonetta) Carleton, 99, wife of the late Normand H. Carleton, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at LiveWell in Plantsville.
She was born on May 24, 1921 in Bristol and was the daughter of the late John and Rosa (Cassineri) Bonetta. She was married to Normand for 74 years.
Lora graduated from Clarence A. Bingham School in 1935 and Bristol High School in 1939. She worked at New Departure for 25 years, then at Bristol Hospital as secretary to the Director of Nursing for 20 years until retirement. Lora had many hobbies, which included gardening, stamp and coin collecting, sewing, quilting and knitting. She was a communicant of St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
Lora was beloved by her family and leaves behind her devoted nieces: Jean Serratore and Lynn (Serratore) Garman; her grandnieces: Haley Sault and Taylor Garman; her two great grandnieces: Emma and Lily Sault; and other nieces, nephews and cousins. Lora is predeceased by her two sisters: Clara Fish and Gloria Serratore.
Lora's family would like to thank all of her caregivers who assisted in providing support during the course of her illness including the staff of the Polish Helping Hands and Livewell for their kindness, compassion
and excellent care.
A graveside service will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve the Carleton family.
For online condolences, please visit Lora's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.