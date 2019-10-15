|
Loren (Larry) R. Nauss, 65, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 27, 2019. As a brother, uncle and friend to so many he will be greatly missed. His love of sports was unparalleled along with his ability to debate anyone on anything.
Loren was born Nov. 23, 1953. in Neptune. N.J., son of the late Loren and Gertrude (Ardrey) Nauss. He was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut then South Texas College of Law where he earned a law degree in 1981.
Larry's private practice, LR Nauss & Associates, handled family law and clients in the field of Oil & Gas. He also worked for several law firms specializing in the Oil & Gas Industry. Larry combined his education with his years of hard work to achieve a successful career in the Oil & Gas Industry. Larry was also very generous with assisting family and friends with legal advice.
Larry is survived by his sister, Leslie Nauss Komanetsky and nephews, Brian (Tiffany), Todd (Bill), and Jay (Elisabeth) Komanetsky; great-nephews Seth, Nicholas and Logan Komanetsky and great-niece, Maya Komanetsky. Larry is also survived by many cousins, Loren (Smitty) Nauss of South Carolina being one, along with many close friends from the Legal Community.
Sports played a major part in Larry's life whether playing in his youth, reporting sports for SPM Sports and cheering for The University of Houston, The University of Connecticut and The Houston Astros. Larry followed UConn games from both Houston and Connecticut and became very active while serving as President of the Houston UConn Alumni Network. Larry planned several special events for the Houston Alumni. Larry also supported several animal rescue groups. Over the years he had several cats from the Houston Animal Shelter. His last remaining cat "Chowky" has been re-homed with one of Larry's friends. He took great joy in introducing his nephews to classic film comedies and to numerous baseball, football and basketball games in Houston and Connecticut.
Larry was very proud of his family's history. This lead to an interest in genealogy and he was able to research and document the Nauss family all the way back to Nova Scotia ,Canada where they had traveled from Germany.
In addition to his parents Loren and Gertrude Nauss, Larry was predeceased by his son, Benjamin M. Nauss.
Please join us on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m., at Live Oak Grill, located at 10444 Hempstead Rd., in Houston, Texas., to help us celebrate Larry's life.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019