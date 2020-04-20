|
|
Lorraine M. (Dumond) Pelletier, 66, of Bristol, died on Friday (April 17, 2020) at Countryside Manor. Lorraine was born in Waterville, ME on April 2, 1954 and was a daughter of the late Leonide and Yvonne (Bonenfant) Dumond. She lived in Bristol for most of her life and worked for Aetna in the travel department for several years. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church, Bristol. Growing up, she was a true daddy's girl. Things she enjoyed in life included the beach, having her nails done, and her favorite foods: pizza and ice cream. Lorraine is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Melanie Pelletier of Bristol; a daughter: Tammy Pelletier of Bristol; and her granddaughter: Monica Figueroa. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will be celebrated at a time when all may attend. The family thanks the staff at Countryside Manor for their kind care and especially thank her primary caregiver, Maggie. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Pelletier family. Please visit Lorraine's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020