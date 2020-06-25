Lorraine M. (Dumond) Pelletier
1954 - 2020
Lorraine M. (Dumond) Pelletier, 66, of Bristol, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Countryside Manor. Lorraine was born in Waterville, ME on April 2, 1954 and was a daughter of the late Leonide and Yvonne (Bonenfant) Dumond. She lived in Bristol for most of her life and worked for Aetna in the travel department for several years. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church, Bristol. Growing up, she was a true daddy's girl. Things she enjoyed in life included the beach, having her nails done, and her favorite foods: pizza and ice cream. Lorraine is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Melanie Pelletier of Bristol; a daughter: Tammy Pelletier of Bristol; and her granddaughter: Monica Figueroa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (June 26, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Pelletier family. Please visit Lorraine's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Funk Funeral Home
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
