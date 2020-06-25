Lorraine M. (Dumond) Pelletier, 66, of Bristol, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Countryside Manor. Lorraine was born in Waterville, ME on April 2, 1954 and was a daughter of the late Leonide and Yvonne (Bonenfant) Dumond. She lived in Bristol for most of her life and worked for Aetna in the travel department for several years. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church, Bristol. Growing up, she was a true daddy's girl. Things she enjoyed in life included the beach, having her nails done, and her favorite foods: pizza and ice cream. Lorraine is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Melanie Pelletier of Bristol; a daughter: Tammy Pelletier of Bristol; and her granddaughter: Monica Figueroa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (June 26, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Pelletier family. Please visit Lorraine's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 25, 2020.