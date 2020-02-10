Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Lorraine N. Langlais


1941 - 2020
Lorraine N. Langlais Obituary
Lorraine N. Langlais, 78, of Bristol, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. Lorraine was born April 16, 1941, in New Brunswick, Canada, daughter of the late Percy and Cecile (Dube) Langlais. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Peck Spring of Plainville. She is survived by her closest friends, Sandra and Roland Bourgoin of Bristol, Debbie and John Litke of Forestville, James and Barbara Hadley of Harwinton, TJ and Stephanie Euley of Florida; and her cousin, Jerry and Paula Dube of Bristol, along with brothers, sisters, cousins, and nieces and nephews in Canada. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main Street, Terryville. Friends may visit from 10am until the time of the service. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
