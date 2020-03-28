|
|
Louis P. Kocsis, age 80, of Easton, beloved husband to Mary Frances (Cleary) Kocsis, passed away on March 24, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Louis was the son to the late Louis and Anna (Balint) Kocsis, who were lifelong residents of Fairfield. Lou grew up in Fairfield and was in the first graduating class of Andrew Warde H.S., in Fairfield. After receiving his electrical engineering degree from Univ. of Bridgeport, he joined the Navy, then earned his MBA and JD from UConn while working for G.E., later working his way to becoming a Partner at Furey, Donovan, Tracy & Daly, P.C., in Bristol. Besides being a loving and dedicated husband and father, and active member of St. Emery Parish, Lou loved the animals and birds that visited his backyard in Easton. In addition to his devoted wife Mary of 57 years, Louis's memory will be cherished by his loving son, Philip Kocsis, and his sister, Joan Kocsis. He was predeceased by a son, Matthew J. Kocsis. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Lou's name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Emery Church, 838 Kings Highway, Fairfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign his online guest register book and for future service details, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 28, 2020