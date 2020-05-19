|
Louise (Chabot) Jodoin, 91, wife of the late Henry Jodoin, passed away on May 17, 2020. Louise was born on April 13, 1929 and was the daughter of the late James and Edna (Morin) Chabot. A lifelong Bristol resident, Louise was a parishioner at St. Ann Church. She worked at IMO in Plainville for 18 years before retiring. Louise is survived by her several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother: Robert Chabot; and her sister: Jane "Lillian" Russell. Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is honored to serve the Jodoin family. Please visit Louise's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 19, 2020