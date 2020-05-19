Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Louise (Chabot) Jodoin


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Louise (Chabot) Jodoin Obituary
Louise (Chabot) Jodoin, 91, wife of the late Henry Jodoin, passed away on May 17, 2020. Louise was born on April 13, 1929 and was the daughter of the late James and Edna (Morin) Chabot. A lifelong Bristol resident, Louise was a parishioner at St. Ann Church. She worked at IMO in Plainville for 18 years before retiring. Louise is survived by her several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother: Robert Chabot; and her sister: Jane "Lillian" Russell. Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is honored to serve the Jodoin family. Please visit Louise's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -