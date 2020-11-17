Uncle Lu was an amazing man. He was resourceful, hard working and found incredible ways around his deafness. It was fascinating to watch him tune an engine by just touching the housing, feeling vibrations. One day, we were helping Uncle Lu with a tree that had come down. We remember him working us to exhaustion and while working just as hard, he barely broke a sweat. We loved his fiddlehead, maple syrup and his beautiful garden. Watching him with Aunt Solange was inspiring. After so many years of marriage, they truly were a dynamic team. We have several handmade items crafted by them that we treasure. We loved the many happy memories we have shared, and we are truly blessed for the many ways Uncle Lu touched our lives. He taught us so much about work ethic, family, faith and perseverance. We are comforted by the thought that Lucien is reunited with many of those loved ones we have lost, and now he enjoys a perfect heaven, a glorified body, and we are sure after a brief rest, he will soon be looking for a project or two to build or a garden to tend. We love you Uncle Lucien. Until we meet again.

MaryBeth, Jeff and Rebecca Plourd

