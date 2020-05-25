|
Lucy (Raponi) Spinelli, 95, of Bristol, wife of the late Dominick Spinelli, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The Pines of Bristol. Lucy was born on March 1, 1925 in Bristol and was the daughter of the late Dominick and Jennie (Marra) Raponi.
Lucy was a lifelong Bristol resident and was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales attending at St. Anthony Church. Lucy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and family meant everything to her. She especially loved babysitting her many grandchildren and cooking Friday night suppers for everyone. Always full of energy, Lucy used the few hours she had away from her family to work in her garden or watch her beloved New York Yankees. Most of all, Lucy always made you feel special when spending time with her. She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Lucy is survived by her five children: Stephen Spinelli and his wife Mary Jo of Southington, Barbara Spinelli of Bristol, Dominick Spinelli and his partner Angelina Ventrella of Burlington, James Spinelli and his fiancee Alayne Washburn of Bristol, Martin Spinelli and his wife Diane of Bristol; her sister: Rita McIntosh of Arkansas; her ten grandchildren; her fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is honored to serve the Spinelli family.
Please visit Lucy's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from May 25 to May 28, 2020