Madeline (Paradise) Carobini, 92, of Bristol passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. She was the widow of Earl Domenic Carobini.
Madeline was born in Bristol on July 12, 1927 the daughter of the late Solomon and Osithee (Chasse) Paradise.
She worked for the Hartford Insurance Group for many years and volunteer at Bristol Hospital and St. Anthony School Library.
Mrs. Carobini is survived by three children: Patricia A. Morelli of Southington; Paul Carobini and his wife Patti of Pasadena, MD; and Theresa A. Caron of Vernon. He is survived by 4 granddaughters; Cher D. Morelli of Waterbury, Erica C. Gellner of Screven, GA, Gina C. Harris of Odenton, MD, Brenda M. Carobini of Balitmore, Three great grandchildren, Devon J. DeRienzo, Jacob R. DeRienzo and Tanner A. Harris. 2 Great Grandchildren, Kennedy C. Nelson and Mikayla R. Harris, and a sister, Miss Theresa Paradise of Bristol.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00 at St. Anthony Church. . Family and friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30AM.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Bristol Senior Citizen Center 240 Stafford Ave. Bristol, CT 06010.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 19, 2019