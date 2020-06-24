Madelyne Oakes Cote (nee Barden) passed away in her home in Bristol, CT on June 21, 2020 due to complications from COPD. She was 78. Madelyne was born February 17, 1942 in Tarrytown, NY to Lillian Mazzur (nee Meissner). In her free time Madelyne enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing cards. She loved to draw and paint in various mediums. She was also an avid Red Sox fan and never missed a game.

Madelyne is survived by daughter Christina Barden; her sons, David J Oakes and Thomas R Oakes; her stepson, Craig C Cote; her sisters, Florence Treakle and Elaine Barden, her grandchildren Jamie Lynne Schilling and her husband Jacob Schilling IV, Todd Ranahan Jr, and Jill Madore, two great grandchildren Jacob Schilling V and Kylee Schilling, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Roland L Oakes. Due to COVID-19 the services will be private.



